$2.1 Million Sought For Emergency Town Brook Repairs

By SCOTT JACKSON

Warning that it is in danger of collapsing, city officials are seeking $2.1 million to make emergency repairs to an underground section of the culvert that carries the Town Brook.

The council will consider Mayor Thomas Koch’s request for that money, which would come from the sewer and drain rehabilitation fund, at their meeting Monday evening. The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and is being conducted remotely via Zoom.

The section of the Town Brook culvert in need of repair lies between Bigelow Street and Washington Street in Quincy Point. Al Grazioso, the city’s commissioner of public works, said a recent inspection of the culvert found numerous structural deficiencies.

“Repairs are required to correct the noted deficiencies to maintain the functioning of this important waterway and to maintain public safety,” he wrote in a memo provided to councillors.

David White, an engineer with the firm Woodard & Curran, warned that the section is question could potentially collapse if the repairs are not made.

“These structural deficiencies pose a public safety hazard therefore restrictive safety measures are being put in place over these sections of the brook,” he wrote in a separate memo. “Due to the potential for collapse, we recommend these sections of the brook be repaired immediately.”

In other business Monday, councillors will hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would create a definition for affordable housing. That public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a committee meeting on the same subject.

Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci said he introduced that ordinance to spur a wider discussion about affordable housing in the city.

During the 7:30 p.m. meeting of the full council, councillors will also honor the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services as COVID-19 Heroes; consider a home rule petition from Koch to add two new members to the Quincy Retirement Board; and consider a request from Koch and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris to rename a section of Glover Avenue in North Quincy in honor of The Very Rev. Cornelius Heery.

In addition, Councillor Anne Mahoney plans to introduce two resolutions that night. One seeks an update on Quincy College’s enrollment and finances and the second seeks an update on land purchases the city is making in anticipation of the construction of a new public safety headquarters on Sea Street.

Members of the public can watch the meeting on Zoom. The meeting ID is 813 5698 5598. The call in number for audio only is 646-558-8656.

The meeting will also air live on QATV Channel 9.