1000 Southern Artery Safety Meeting March 27

The Quincy Police Department will hold a safety meeting at 1000 Southern Artery on Monday, March 27.

The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. that morning in the South Wing Auditorium within the housing complex.

1000 Southern Artery is the largest senior housing complex in Quincy, with 641 apartments spanning three interconnected buildings. Since 1966, 1000 Southern Artery has been a staple of Quincy Point, and the City of Quincy as a whole. The complex is owned by a partnership comprised of 1000 Southern Artery Renewal LP, and 1000 SA GP LLC (or “Foundation Housing”) according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State. “1000 Southern Artery is the 2nd oldest senior housing in the State but has been maintained over the years in a way that provides safe, affordable, and attractive senior housing,” according to its website, www.1000sasc.org.

However, recently residents voiced a number of serious safety concerns. Such concerns include but are not limited to: non-residents trespassing in the building (and sometimes staying for periods of time), residents’ packages disappearing from the mail room and their storage units, and a general lack of security personnel. 1000 Southern Artery is believed to be the only senior building in the City without any video surveillance, camera system, or security personnel.

Attorney Richard Ash, President of the Ward 2 Civic Association, received a call from some concerned residents last month. “The safety issues reported were extremely concerning and directly impact the safety of the most vulnerable population, our seniors,” he said. “The Quincy Police Department does a great job responding to the seniors there. QPD has been urging 1000 to install some surveillance for a while. We were told that management at 1000 received quotes to install a surveillance system pre-pandemic.”

With the help of City Hall, Representatives from “Foundation Housing” (a Maryland-based LLC) met with Richard, QPD Community Resource Officer Steve Cleary, and the 1000 Southern Artery management team in the beginning of March. All parties amicably agreed that the property and its residents would benefit from security cameras.

Reviewing bids, implementing and installing will likely take some time. To discuss different measures and safety precautions that will be taken in the interim, the police department’s next “Safety Meeting” at 1000 Southern Artery will be held on March 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the South Wing Auditorium. Residents, and their families and loved ones, are encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend but would like to voice your concerns, please call/text Richard at 617-201-6405, or email ward2civicassociation@gmail.com.