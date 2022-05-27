Pina Ricci, 100

Pina (DelGreco) Ricci, age 100, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Pina was born in Anversa degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Domenico and Anna (DelVecchio) DelGreco. She was raised and educated there and immigrated to the United States in 1956, arriving in Quincy, where she lived for sixty-six years.

As a young woman, Pina worked various jobs, including at the Alfredo Aiello Italian Food Company in Quincy for many years.

Pina enjoyed cooking and vegetable gardening. She loved watching her great granddaughters devour her homemade pasta.

In her younger years, she and her late husband, Costanzo, delighted in getting together with friends on Saturday nights to play cards and tombola, (bingo). Trips to Cape Cod on Sundays was also part of the summer fun with lifelong friends and family.

Most of all, she was a devoted mother and homemaker, dedicated to her family and especially to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Costantino “Costanzo” Ricci.

Devoted mother of Maria Teresa Norton and her husband William of Braintree.

Cherished Nonna of Kerri N. McInerney and her husband Thomas of Milton, and Jill M. Boller of Braintree.

Great Nonna Pina of Stella, Tommy, and Vivian McInerney, and Austyn Boller.

One of five siblings Pina was the dear sister of Ninetta DiGiusto of San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy, Vincenza Stella of Pescara, Italy, and pre-deceased by Pasqualino DelGreco and Elmo DelGreco. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 31, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Pina’s memory may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

