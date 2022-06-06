Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office To Host Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fests

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott announces his office will be hosting a series of “Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fests” across Norfolk County this summer that will provide opportunities for residents to gather for fun summer activities and resources for enjoying the summer safely. Working closely with community partners, the NCSO has a day of demonstrations, games, and resources around swim, bike, and fire safety.

“Massachusetts is a wonderful place in the summertime, especially because of our access to some of the region’s best natural resources,” said Sheriff McDermott. “This Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fest is a great chance for families to come together to enjoy some fun summer activities, including a Touch-a-Truck event, while also learning how to take advantage of our state’s natural resources in a fun and safe way.”

Three Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fests are planned in Norfolk County this summer, in June, July, and August. Each event is free and open to the public and will include local community organizations, public safety resources, and a variety of games and activities for all ages. The Norfolk County Central Labor Council is also conducting food drives at each event in coordination with United Way, and attendees are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food items to help families who may be facing food insecurity in Norfolk County.

The first Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fest will take place on June 18th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Merrymount Beach along Shore Avenue. in Quincy. Additional events in July and August will take place in towns across Norfolk County and will be announced as they are scheduled.