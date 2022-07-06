Heather A. Gage, 46

Heather A. (Carleton) Gage, age 46, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of David K. Gage, to whom she was wed for twenty-three years.

Born in Boston, MA on July 4, 1975, she was a loving daughter of the late Andrea Crosby and John Carleton.

Heather grew up in Dorchester, Weymouth and Quincy. She was a 1993 graduate of Quincy High School, where she was enrolled in the school’s vocational program.

A resident of Mansfield for the past twenty-three years, Heather was a devoted homemaker to her adoring family. She founded and served as the coordinator for the Special Olympics Program in Mansfield. Heather also co-hosted a show on Facebook Live devoted to soap operas and was a founder and administrator for the Facebook group “Everything Mansfield”.

Heather’s family, whom she loved dearly, were truly the essence and focal point of her life. She enjoyed watching soap operas, photography and was an advocate for autism awareness.

Heather loved spending time with her friends William J. DelMonte, Mark Goodwin, Eileen Bukow, Joseph Mckay, Courtni Stanley and many others going on weekend adventures together on the weekends throughout Massachusetts.

And she always enjoyed trying out new places to eat. She also loved exploring her family roots where she found her cousin Kirsten Fowles along with many others.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving and devoted sons: Nicholas C. Gage and Jacob M.C. Gage, both of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of Leanne Fitzpatrick and her husband Michael of Duxbury, the cherished aunt of Caeliana and Ella Fitzpatrick and the treasured sister-in-law of Jeffrey K. Gage of Westford. She is also survived by her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, Heather’s family would appreciate donations in her memory be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752.

