Mary E. ‘Babe’ Flaherty

Mary Eleanor “Babe” (Borden) Flaherty, a long-time Quincy resident, died peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 82.

Born in Malden on February 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Mary C. (French) Borden. Babe was raised in Charlestown, attended local schools, and graduated from high school in Boston’s North End. She continued her education at Quincy College, where she earned her associates degree. Babe worked as an administrative clerk for Stop and Shop Supermarket. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Babe was the devoted mother of Linda Flaherty of Stoughton, Nancy Robinson and her husband Michael of Colorado, Karen Flaherty of Plymouth, and the late Stephen Flaherty, who died in 1973. She was the loving grandmother of Brian Fidler of Boston, Lauren Fidler of Stoughton, Meghan, Evan, and Katherine Robinson, all of Colorado, and Jayden and Joelle Browne, both of Plymouth. Babe was the loving great grandmother of Julianna Fidler of Brockton. She was the dear sister of Barbara Guarente and her husband Louis of Quincy, Robert Borden and his wife Patricia of Alabama, James Borden of Quincy, Lester Borden and his wife Lorrie of Charlestown, Helen Logan and her husband Michael of Quincy. Babe was the dear sister-in-law of Mary Ann Chase-Borden of Charlestown. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Kenneth “Pat” Borden, Ruth Borden, Dennis “Denny” Borden, and Lawrence “Butchie” Borden. Babe is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

