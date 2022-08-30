Patricia M. Faherty

Patricia M. (Duggan) Faherty of Quincy passed away on Aug. 27, 2022. Lifelong Quincy resident, Patricia graduated from NQHS. She worked at Seaman’s Personal Office in Boston during WWII, and later worked as a dental assistant. Patricia was involved in the Knights of Columbus. She spent many hours volunteering at Nazareth and the Carney Hospital for over 30 years. Patricia’s greatest joy was home and family. She vacationed in New Hampshire and Cape Cod for many years. Patricia was dedicated to her faith; she was a practitioner at Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Good Counsel.

Beloved wife of the late Michael E. Faherty; loving mother of Mary Ellen Negethon and her late husband Donald, Kathleen Linnell and her husband Raymond, Patricia Graham and her husband Frank, Michael Faherty and his wife Mary Sue, and Ann Murphy and her husband Paul; Patricia was the doting grandmother of 16 and great grandmother to 13, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, August 31st from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. The following day there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM prior to the funeral mass at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Quincy. Burial to follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Catholic Charities, 66 Brooks Dr., Braintree, MA 02184.