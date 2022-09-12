Marjorie Scott, 78

Marjorie (Moore) Scott, 78 of Quincy passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Francis and Marjorie Moore of Quincy. She leaves her daughter Elizabeth (Jillson) Howley and husband Stephen Howley of Marshfield, daughter Cathleen (O’Connell) Levie and husband Stephen Levie of Gloucester and son Charles Scott of Washington, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sisters Maureen (Moore) Drummy of Quincy and Kathleen (Moore) McDonnell of Naples, Florida. And her many nieces and nephews.

Margie was born and raised in Quincy and was a 1960 graduate of North Quincy High School. After high school she became a dental assistant and went on to become an administrative assistant at Boston Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed hosting Christmas celebrations with her family and was an avid reader.

She took immense pride in her five grandchildren, Rachel and Kathryn Howley of Marshfield; Alexandra and Brianna Levie of Gloucester and Daniel Scott of Washington, North Carolina.

Margie faced challenges during her life and overcame many of them. We mourn her loss and will remember the great times we had with her.

Her family will celebrate her life privately.