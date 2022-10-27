John Kudarowski passed away on October 24, 2022, at the Manchester VA Medical Center, where he had been under care during a long period of declining health.

John was known as “Sonny,” because he was the youngest of seven siblings. Sonny was born in Boston and lived much of his life in Quincy. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, and was stationed in Germany, where he acquired his life-long taste for dark German beer.

Sonny was a respected instructor of drafting at the Benjamin Franklin Institute in Boston. Painting and drawing were among the interests he pursued for many years. He also read widely in history and was an avid listener to classical music.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Monica Kudarowski, and by his six brothers and sisters: Bernice, Victor, Josephine, Frank, Alphonse and Ellen. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Sonny’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Manchester VA Medical Center for their excellent, selfless care during his stay there.

A funeral home service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in Sonny’s memory can be made to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108 or Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.