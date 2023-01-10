Joseph Doherty of Quincy, died January 6, 2023. He was 75.

The beloved husband of 41 years to Elizabeth ”Betsy” (Umstead) Doherty of Quincy. Cherished father of Laura Jane (Doherty) Reggiannini and her husband Matthew Reggiannini of Quincy, Devoted Pop Pop to Santino “Sonny” Joseph Reggiannini. Brother of Mary Sparke, her husband William of PA, and the late Kathleen Doherty. Uncle of Carly Johnson Moore, Jonathan Sparke and his wife Adrienne and Matthew Sparke all of PA.

Joe grew up in Milton and has called Quincy his home since 1983. He graduated from Saint Agatha’s and Milton High School and achieved his Bachelor of Science from Roger Williams University in 1975. In 1985 he received his Real Estate Brokers License, which was still active. After tending bar for many summers on the Cape (The Chuck Wagon and Jason’s Saloon in Dennisport) and Boston (Friar Tucks), he opened Remington’s of Boston in 1984. Also, during this period, he expanded his restaurant ownership to Coddington’s in Quincy and Coyote’s in Killington.

Joe’s love for the beach reached Ocean City, NJ, where he spent many summers with his family. He also loved traveling to Halifax, Nova Scotia, to visit his father’s family in Prospect.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday January 16 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 17 at 1:15 PM in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Joseph was a proud United States Army Veteran.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences