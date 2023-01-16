Margaret F. Novak, 83

Margaret F. (Murphy) Novak, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was 83.

Margaret was born in Boston on March 2, 1939, and was a daughter of the late George B. and Gertrude (McGarty) Murphy. She was raised in Hough’s Neck, attended local schools, and graduated from Quincy High School. Margaret worked for New England Telephone Company for many years. Margaret retired in 2004 to spend more quality time with her family and grandchildren.

Margaret liked to keep active and enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, card games, traveling and most of all spending time with her family. The most important part of Margaret’s life was her family, grandchildren, and dear friends. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people she cared for.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Henry P. Novak, who died in 2022. The two married on September 19, 1964, and together they shared 57 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Patricia Tenney and her husband Mark of Quincy, Michael Novak of Quincy, and Laura Beston and her husband Matthew of Braintree. Margaret was the loving Nana to her beautiful grandchildren, Elise and Kate Tenney and Michael and Brynn Beston. She was the dear sister of Eleanor Manton and her husband Joseph of Quincy, William Murphy and his late wife Angela of Florida, Alice Connerty and her husband Edward of Norwell, Helen Bernardo and her husband Lee of Rhode Island, and the late George Murphy and his wife Carol of Quincy. Margaret will also be missed by her in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Margaret’s family meant more to her than anything else in the world. She will be sadly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Margaret’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.