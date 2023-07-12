13-Year-Old Quincy Boy Reported Missing

KEANU GIL
13 years old
ADDRESS: 25 Beacon St, Quincy MA
HEIGHT: 5’ 00 WEIGHT: 100 LBS
DOB: 12/01/2009
SEX: Male
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
OVERVIEW:
On Friday, July 08,2023, Keanu Gil was reported missing by his Father Mr. Pedro Gil.
According to Pedro Gil, Keanu frequents the Quincy Point area. Keanu has also been reported to have been in the Mattapan area of Boston, specifically 47 Wilson St.
If located or you know his whereabouts please contact Detective Breslin assigned to the Quincy Police Special Investigations Unit at 617-745-5751 or our Communications Division at 617-479-1212.
Issued: 07/12/2023 by Detective Breslin