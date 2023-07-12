13-Year-Old Quincy Boy Reported Missing

MISSING PERSON

KEANU GIL 13 years old

ADDRESS: 25 Beacon St, Quincy MA HEIGHT: 5’ 00 WEIGHT: 100 LBS DOB: 12/01/2009 SEX: Male EYES: Brown HAIR: Black

OVERVIEW:

On Friday, July 08,2023, Keanu Gil was reported missing by his Father Mr. Pedro Gil.

According to Pedro Gil, Keanu frequents the Quincy Point area. Keanu has also been reported to have been in the Mattapan area of Boston, specifically 47 Wilson St.

If located or you know his whereabouts please contact Detective Breslin assigned to the Quincy Police Special Investigations Unit at 617-745-5751 or our Communications Division at 617-479-1212.

Issued: 07/12/2023 by Detective Breslin