Thomas G. Bowes, 72

Thomas G. Bowes, of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy. He was 72.

Tom was born in Boston on July 4, 1950, and was the son of the late Douglas and Anna (Carey) Bowes. He was raised in Dorchester, attended St. Peter’s School, and graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. Tom’s career was with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as a bus operator for thirty-five years. Tom spent the end of his career working out of the Quincy area where he proudly served as a union representative for nine years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he made throughout the years.

Tom was a dedicated husband and father who worked diligently to provide for his family. Tom loved watching the Boston Bruins, traveling to the Maine Coast, walking Castle Island, and reading. When he was younger, Tom was a member of the 2259 Greater Quincy Knights of Columbus as well as the Quincy City Club.

Faith, family and friends were very important to Tom. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he cared about. Tom’s generosity, selflessness and example are part of his legacy that will continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Tom was the beloved husband of Linda J. (Koch) Bowes of Quincy. The two shared forty-seven years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Thomas G. Bowes Jr., QFD and his partner Kristen Chaput of Quincy and Kristen Bowes, QPD and her spouse Melanie Sullivan of Quincy. Tom was the loving grandfather of Ryersen and Callahan Bowes, both of Quincy. He was the dear brother of Donald Bowes and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy, the late Douglas Bowes Jr. and his late wife Nancy and the late Robert Bowes and his late wife Jean. The dear brother-in-law of Richard Koch and his wife Nancy of Brewster, Susan Larsen and her late husband Glen of Hyannis, Debra Eaton and her husband William of Quincy, The Honorable Thomas Koch and his wife Christine of Quincy, Simone Leary and her husband Ed of Quincy and the late Joseph Koch and his surviving wife Lynn of Rockland. Tom is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, February 3, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Thomas’ name to: Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02169.

