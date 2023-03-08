Evelyn Crocker

Evelyn (O’Rourke) Crocker (formally, Evelyn Fitzgerald) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 27th. Evelyn grew up in Hyde Park, Mass, and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. She was the daughter of the late Patrick J. O’Rourke and the late Aimee (Rogers) O’Rourke.

Shortly after graduating high school, she married and started a family the following year, which kept her very busy. In her younger years with her family, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and knitting. Everyone that knew Evelyn knew that some of her favorite things included dancing, singing, and yes laughing. She would sing washing dishes, cleaning the house, and even at the store which made her easy to find. If she wasn’t singing, she still was easy to find, all you had to do was listen for the snap of her gum. Evelyn had the most infectious laugh. People would say “oh that laugh.” Her singing and laughter would be a place of comfort for her and her family up until the end of her life.

In 1970 Evelyn moved with her family to Quincy, Mass where she lived for almost 53 years. Evelyn was devoted to her family and to her faith. Since 1974 she was very active as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Evelyn enjoyed sharing the good news she had found. Evelyn also loved vacationing in the White Mountains especially camping along the Kancamagus. She enjoyed many happy times having gatherings at her home on Water Street in Quincy where she would often cook for nearly 100 people on the weekends. In July 2002 she married Lincoln Crocker of Brockton. Together they enjoyed a very happy, yet brief marriage, due to Lincolns sudden passing. They formed many happy memories.

Evelyn was one of 6 children, she is preceded in death by her siblings; Joseph O’Rourke, Russell O’Rourke, Kathleen (O’Rourke) Obrien, and Patrick K. O’Rourke, and is survived by her brother Dennis O’Rourke of Mansfield. Evelyn is also survived by her 7 children, 5 of her own, and 2 of her grandsons that she raised, Jamie & Sean. Her children are Russell Fitzgerald of Quincy, Elizabeth (Betty) Fitzgerald of Quincy, Kevin Fitzgerald of Taunton, Kellee (Fitzgerald) Snyder and her husband Bryan of Lakeville and James Fitzgerald and his wife Cindi of Hingham. She had 5 grandchildren; James Fitzgerald (Jamie) of Quincy, Sean Fitzgerald and his wife Lindsay of Scarborough, Maine, Eddie McGrath and his wife Kelley of Stoneham, Danielle Anastasio of Taunton and her late grandson, Kevin P Fitzgerald of Quincy/Weymouth. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Colby, Kaylee, Collin, Domenic, Ari, Nellie, Adelyn, Teddy, and Ryan. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews as well as many longtime friends.

For the last few years, Evelyn received loving care from her family, as well as the staff at Hancock Park nursing home in Quincy. Her voice could often be heard singing many songs, that she and others would love in the dining room, or in the hallways. Although this truly is a sad occasion, her family would welcome your presence for her memorial and celebration of her life on:

March 19, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

314 N. Franklin St.

Holbrook, MA 02343.

Your personal presence would be greatly appreciated as it would be a time to share our fond memories. If you are unable to attend in person please feel free to use the zoom link below. Evelyn had a hope for better times ahead and truly believed the words of the scripture: “They are all living to Him” (Jehovah God). -Luke 20:38

ZOOM INFO

Meeting ID: 834 5277 6176

PASSWORD: Crocker

Sign into ZOOM anytime after 3:30 p.m.