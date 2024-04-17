135 Apartment Homes Now Available For Preleasing at Quincy’s Center & Stone

FoxRock Properties, a real estate investment, development, and management firm, announces the preleasing of the second building at Center & Stone, a 201-unit two-building multifamily and retail development located in Quincy Center.

“The current residents have been enjoying the perks of living in Quincy Center and our high-end amenities for the past few months,” said Kayla Mobarak, General Manager at Center & Stone. “We are excited to start growing our Center & Stone community with this preleasing announcement.”

A suite of stunning amenities will be shared across the two buildings, including: an outdoor courtyard with pool, fire pits, barbecue grills; spacious lounges with kitchenettes, a study area with booths, private offices, and a community table; a sky lounge with a game room complete with foosball and shuffleboard; a rooftop putting green; a covered parking garage with ample parking; a well-equipped fitness center and yoga studio, and pet spa.

The Center & Stone project is situated across the street from the MBTA Quincy Center Red Line stop, allowing commuters easy access to public transit, and is centrally located for bicyclists and pedestrians. It offers an urban, transit-oriented experience while still being near the hiking trails of the Blue Hills Reservation and several beaches. It is also minutes from Boston via I-95 or the Commuter Rail.

