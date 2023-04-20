Suspect In Home Invasion Arrested

By SCOTT JACKSON

The suspect in a home invasion in which several people were stabbed has been arrested, Quincy police announced Wednesday.

The department says detectives arrested Michael Campbell in Boston on Wednesday with the assistance of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. Campbell was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Campbell will be arraigned on several charges, including home invasion, armed assault to murder and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, on Thursday in Quincy District Court.

Police received several calls about a home invasion in the 400 block of Granite Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Police Chief Paul Keenan said in a previous statement. Police received reports that gunshots had been fired and multiple people stabbed.

Four people were located inside the residence when police arrived on scene, three of whom were injured. The Quincy Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance both responded to the scene as well, provided aid to the injured and transported them to local hospitals. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Keenan said that the department’s initial investigation indicated that the address was specifically targeted and there was no active or continued threat to the neighborhood.