15 Quincy Residents Have Taken Out Nomination Papers For Fall Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Fifteen Quincy residents have pulled papers to seek office in this fall’s municipal election, including seven who are running for School Committee, enough candidates to necessitate a preliminary contest if all qualify for the ballot.

A preliminary election is also possible for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council.

Incumbent School Committee members Douglas Gutro of Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of Highland Avenue and Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street have all pulled papers to run in the fall election.

Four challengers have emerged in the race for those school board seats: Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of Hatherly Road, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street, Liz Speakman of Merrymount Road, and John McDonald of Quincy Shore Drive, who pulled papers Monday.

A preliminary election would be required if all seven candidates qualify for the ballot. The top six vote getters in the Sept. 14 preliminary election would advance to the final election in November.

Three residents are seeking the Ward 2 seat on the council: incumbent Anthony Andronico of Endicott Street as well as challengers Steven Perdios of Ruggles Street and Jorgette Theophilis of Norman Road.

If all three qualify for the ballot, that race would likewise require a preliminary contest in September, with the top two vote getters advancing to the final election in November.

Five other incumbent councillors have pulled papers to seek reelection: Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road; Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road; Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno Street; Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road; and at-large Councillor Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road.

The remaining three incumbent councillors, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci and at-large Councillors Nina Liang and Anne Mahoney, had yet to pull papers as of early Wednesday.

No challengers have emerged in any of those races.

There is no mayoral election this year in Quincy. Incumbent Thomas Koch is in the second year of his four-year term that began in January 2020.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 27 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.