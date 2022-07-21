1515 Hancock St. Sold For $18 Million

City Realty Group announces the acquisition of a 132,000-square-foot, Class A office building located at 1515 Hancock St. in Quincy, for $18 million. Anchored by long term tenants such as Intellycare, Social Security Administration, and South Coast Career Development Administration, the building has been a fixture of Quincy’s bustling commercial district for decades.

This 4-story atrium building features street frontage on 3 sides; providing views, ample natural light throughout and outdoor patio space to select offices. The building is undergoing a rebranding and revitalization of the lobby area to provide more common areas and seating for tenants.

“We believe Quincy Center provides companies the best of all worlds for their employees,” said Steve Whalen, managing partner at City Realty. “It gives them the highway access and flexibility of a suburban office park along with the transit access and surrounding amenities of an urban office.”

In a press release, City Realty Group said 1515 Hancock is “surrounded by retail and fitness amenities as well as short walks to neighborhood restaurant staples such as Alba and The Fours. (The building) provides access to all the best of the urban work experience. And located across from the newly completed Generals Bridge, the building is poised to enjoy the benefits of Quincy Center’s upcoming development, with hundreds of thousands of square feet of life science, residential, hotel and retail being built just steps away.”

“Quincy Center is one of the fastest developing neighborhoods in Massachusetts,” said Fred Starikov, managing partner of City Realty Group. “The City of Quincy’s welcoming environment to such impactful growth has already paid dividends in the quality of life for their neighborhoods and we’re excited to be part of its continued success.”

The acquisition of 1515 Hancock St. was brokered by HUNNEMAN Real Estate of Boston. Leasing is being managed by Cushman & Wakefield, with 2,500-58,303-square-feet available for lease.