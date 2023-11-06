Francis P. McPartlin, 85

Francis Patrick McPartlin, a longtime resident of Hough’s Neck (a section of Quincy, MA), passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 4th, 2023. He was 85.

Francis, or “Frank” as was called, was born in Leitrim, Ireland where we spent his youth before immigrating to the United States in 1957. He soon began a long-term career with the Labor Union Local 223 out of Dorchester, MA – over 44 years. While working there he met his loving wife Mary and were soon married in 1962.

Frank was an unselfish, hardworking, and devoted family man. He was also deeply religious in his Catholic faith. He and Mary raised a wonderful family of 7 successful sons who went on to raise families in their likeness. When not working, Frank loved to spend time with his family. Summer barbecues and Irish music were a common theme. Frank was also a jack-of-all-trades. He often could be found busy helping friends and family with home improvement projects of their own. Frank was most unselfish with his time. He attended countless practices and games with his children and gleefully picked up and dropped off his grandchildren at school. Frank was loyal and generous which earned him many friendships throughout the years. In fact, he was once nominated and won “Hough’s Neck Neighbor of the Year.” He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband to 58 years to the late Mary Elizabeth McPartlin of Quincy. Brother to the late Margaret (“Peggy”) McLarey of Scituate, Kathleen McGovern of Glangevlin, Ireland, and Peter McPartlin of Leitrim, Ireland. Loving father of the late Francis “Frank” J. McPartlin and his wife Marlene of Quincy, James P. McPartlin and his wife Karen of Braintree, Peter P. McPartlin and his wife Milena of Campinas, Brazil, Sean McPartlin and his wife Nancy of Rockland, Kevin M. McPartlin of Quincy, Brian M. McPartlin of Quincy, and Christopher McPartlin and his wife Heather of Quincy. Devoted grandfather of Patrick, Nicolas, Jack, Julia, Mary, Katie, and Christopher William. Frank is also survived by many nieces and nephews here in the US and in both Ireland and England.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the Visiting Hours on Friday, November 10th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday, November 11th prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.