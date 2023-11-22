June E. Holmes went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2023. She was born in South Boston, MA and then became a resident of Quincy, MA. June was married to Walter Holmes for 75 years and together had 6 children. She cherished her children and grandchildren to the fullest.

During World War II, June took a bus from South Boston with the Southie Girls, with a box lunch in hand, to GE in Lynn where she worked in a factory making parts of planes (Rosie the Riveter!) and got on the bus to come back home when the day was done; simultaneously her husband was at war in England. June also worked at the Elite Restaurant on West Broadway in Southie and at Gillette. She later worked at Court Square Press in Boston.

As years went by, she loved going to Castle Island and Carson Beach with her family. She also spent many years at Swifts Beach in Wareham on Cape Cod for vacations. The highlight of her life was her 50th anniversary present, a trip to San Francisco and Hawaii, gifted to June and her husband by her family.

June had incredibly strong faith. She loved her church, Quincy Community United Methodist Church.

June touched so many lives, she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She leaves behind her children Walter Larry Holmes who is deceased, Joyce Doucette and her husband Doug Doucette, Brian Holmes, Ronald Holmes and his wife Eileen Holmes, Patrica Castaneda and her husband Robert Castaneda who is deceased, and Scott Holmes. June also leaves behind her sister Carole Wilson who lives in Arizona. She is predeceased by her brother Walter Westhaver, brother Edward Westhaver, sister Rose Meaney, sister Thelma Loicano. She also leaves behind many many Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA. Funeral service will be celebrated in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy from 6-7PM that evening. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of June Holmes to St. Jude’s and Father Bill’s.