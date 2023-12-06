By SCOTT JACKSON

Two juveniles were arrested Monday on charges they broke into a Quincy Center smoke shop early that morning.

Quincy police responded to a commercial burglar alarm at VK Smoke Shop, 3 Cottage Ave., at 6:45 a.m. on Monday, the department said in a statement. Thieves had broken into the store through a glass front door and stole merchandise. They used motor vehicles stolen out of Randolph and East Boston in connection with the break in.

As a result of the investigation by the department’s patrol, detective and special investigation units, and with the assistance of the Northeastern University Police Department and the Randolph Police Department, a male and female juvenile from Boston were arrested Monday afternoon in Boston, Quincy police said. In addition, the vehicle that had been stolen out of Randolph was recovered by the NUPD.

The juveniles were charged with breaking and entering in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony, felony vandalism of real property, and larceny from a building. They were arraigned in the Quincy District Court Juvenile Session.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Northeastern University Police Department and the Randolph police for their assistance with charging these two individuals,” said Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy.

“I have every confidence that this type of interagency cooperation will lead to further arrests in this case. This case remains an active investigation by the Quincy Police Department.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Quincy Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 617-479-1212.