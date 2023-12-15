Shawn Achorn, 45

Shawn Achorn, born in Weymouth, MA passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2023 at the age of 45.

Shawn attended Braintree High School graduating in 1997 and moved to Weymouth and eventually moved to Mashpee to help his Uncle Bill and his Partner Pete run ‘The Coffee Table Café’ in New Seabury/Popponesset Cape Cod. Shawn always gave help where it was needed. He took care of his grandmother and Uncle while they were sick and always made their days brighter.

Shawn was a generous, giving, caring and thoughtful person. He had so much love in his heart.

Shawn loved his friends especially the Devlin family where he most recently worked at Devlin Energy. His family and his cat, Binx was his life and livelihood. His most enjoyable time was spending time with his nieces and nephew playing video games and watching movies. Shawn was laid back and not worried about little things and reminded other to do the same. His passion was playing hockey and watching the Boston Bruins.

Shawn was loved by many and is survived by his mother and father Susan and Jim McGinley of Quincy, sister Jennifer Kelly Contrino and her husband Michael Contrino and their three children (AAA) Adrianna, Andrew and Ava all of North Carolina.

He was the best uncle, son, grandson, and nephew that anyone could ask for and he will be missed dearly. Son, Brother, Uncle Shawn, may you continue your journey and we will keep you in our daily thoughts and prayers “WE LOVE YOU”.

Visiting hours will be at the Peck Funeral Home 516 Washington St. in Braintree on Saturday, December 16 from 2 P.M.-6 P.M. with a Funeral Service at 5:00.