16 Candidates Have Pulled Nomination Papers

Sixteen Quincy residents have pulled papers to seek office in this fall’s municipal election, including a challenger in the race for at-large seats on the City Council.

The most recent resident to take out nomination papers is John Rodo Rodophele of Grenwold Road, who is running for an at-large seat on the council. Rodophele previously sought the Ward 5 seat in 2017 and ran for School Committee twice before that.

There are three at-large spots on the council. Incumbent Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road has taken out papers to run for reelection. The other two incumbents, Nina Liang and Anne Mahoney, had yet to do so as of noontime Monday.

Another council race is looming in Ward 2, where three candidates have pulled papers: incumbent Anthony Andronico of Endicott Street as well as challengers Steven Perdios of Ruggles Street and Jorgette Theophilis of Norman Road. Andronico was appointed to the seat in January following the resignation of longtime councillor Brad Croall. Perdios previously ran for the seat in 2011.

Four other incumbent councillors have pulled papers to seek reelection: Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road; Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road; Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno Street; and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road.

The incumbent Ward 4 councillor, Brian Palmucci, had yet to pull papers as of early Monday.

All three incumbent School Committee members whose seats are up for election this year have taken out nomination papers. They are: Incumbent School Committee members Douglas Gutro of Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of Highland Avenue and Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street.

Four challengers have emerged in the race for School Committee: Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of Hatherly Road, John McDonald of Quincy Shore Drive, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street, and Liz Speakman of Merrymount Road.

Courtney Perdios was appointed to the committee in February, filling the remainder of Andronico’s term. O’Donnell, Schaaf and Speakman were also nominated for the seat during the joint convention.

Courtney and Steven Perdios are married, and this is believed to be the first time a wife and husband have both sought municipal office in the same election in city history.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 27 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.

If needed, a preliminary election would be held on Sept. 14. A preliminary election would be required if more than two candidates run for one ward council seat, or if more than six ran for either councillor at-large or the school board.

The final election is slated for Nov. 2.