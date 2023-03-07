16 New Quincy Firefighters Sworn In At City Hall Ceremony March 7, 2023 SIXTEEN new Quincy firefighters were sworn-in Tuesday morning in the Great Hall of the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall). The new recruits will begin their training next week at the former St. Mary School in West Quincy. All 16 recruits are veterans of the armed services. From left: new firefighters Christopher Barbone, Austin Kelley, Joaquin Robles, Michael Weeks, Michael Golden, Frederick Barsamian, Steven Conroy and Matthew Flaherty; Fire Chief Joseph Jackson; Mayor Thomas Koch; new firefighters Lincoln Humphrey, Daniel Gibbons, Matthew Goodrich, Thomas Koch, Jeffrey Mitchell, Thomas Barrett, Deming Yang and Shane Bowen. Additional coverage of Tuesday’s ceremony will appear in the March 16 issue of The Quincy Sun. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!