Nancy J. Mastico, 87

Nancy J. (Sarkisian) Mastico of Quincy, died May 17, 2024, she was 87.

The beloved wife of the late Robert A. Mastico. Loving mother of Robert A. Mastico, Jr and his wife Helen of Hanson and Karen Kearns and her husband Ronald of Braintree. She was the daughter of the late Vahan Sarkisian and Vartanoush “Rose” (Kurkjian) Sarkisian. Sister of Vaughan Sarkisian of CA. Cherished grandmother of Naomi, Elsa Rose, Robert, Nathaniel, Lauren and Jasper.

Nancy was a wonderful person with a vibrant life filled with laughter, friendships, and adventures. Family and friends were the most important part of her life and she enjoyed those connections to the fullest. Her close friends from Central Junior High and Quincy High School remained her close friends throughout her life. She had a great sense of humor and loved to join in the fun. Traveling to Europe and Canada with her late husband Robert made for some great stories, and created unforgettable memories together.

Living by the ocean was very important to Nancy, she loved to go out on the boat, fishing or just riding around. She was an honorary member of Town River Yacht Club, the starting point of many nautical adventures she took with Bob and the kids. Barnstable, Cape Cod, was her second home, she loved being on the beach and in the water. Wherever she went she had good friends who will miss her dearly.

She had a meticulous attention to detail, a skill that she honed working as a bookkeeper at Sears & Roebuck, and Diet Workshop. Above it all, Nancy’s love for her family shines through, her loyalty and commitment to those she cherished was unending. She will be remembered fondly by many.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 22 from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea St. (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St. Quincy, MA 02169. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Quincy Point Congregational Church – Laundry Love, 444 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.