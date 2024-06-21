Anna M. Brady, 85

Anna M. (Camillo) Brady, age 85, of Quincy, died after a brief illness on June 17, 2024 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Edmund F. “Edso” Brady, Sr. Cherished mother of Lorraine Brady of Braintree, Christine Lynch of Quincy and her late husband, John P. Lynch Jr., Edmund Brady Jr. and his wife Angela of Dracut and the late Donna Brady. Beloved sister of Nancy Finnerty, Anthony Camillo, and the late Viola (Tootsie) McGovern, Louis Camillo, Sr., William Camillo, Jr and Bettina (Betty) Stone. Devoted grandmother of John P. Lynch, III and Nicholas E. Brady. Anna is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Anna came from a large Italian family with 6 siblings. She was the daughter of the late William Camillo, Sr. and Anna M. (Santarpio) Camillo. She married the love of her life, Edmund Brady and together they raised their family in Dorchester. Anna lived a rich and full life and was always there for every member of her family. A dedicated and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Anna enjoyed the simple things in life such as cooking, baking, playing Bingo, cards, word search puzzles and hand held poker games. She was an avid reader and her favorite author was Danielle Steel. She also enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and the Game Show network. She loved her fur babies. Anna followed the Boston sports teams, especially the Bruins and the Patriots, but her main joy in life came from her 2 grandsons whom she adored. Anna will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on June 26th, Wednesday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

Donations in memory of Anna may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences