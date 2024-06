PorchFest Quincy 2024 is set for Saturday, June 29 from 3 to 9 p.m. Nearly 100 acts will perform at homes (porches, driveways, lawns, etc.) in the Wollaston, Merrymount, and Squantum neighborhoods.

Supported this year by Mass Cultural Council and Break Rock Brewing, it is PorchFest Quincy’s 8th year as an all volunteer organization.

The schedule, subject to change, is available at https://www.porchfestquincy.org/.