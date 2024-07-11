Deborah A. Phillipson of Quincy, died unexpectedly at home on July 9, 2024, she was 63.

Daughter of the late Russell Phillipson and Margaret (Shea) Phillipson. Loving sister of Diane Ashe and her husband Michael of Plymouth, Michael Phillipson and his wife Catherine of Quincy, Donald Phillipson of Quincy, Russell Phillipson and his wife Susan of West Roxbury and Cheryl Phillipson of Jamaica Plain. Cherished cousin of Suzanne Monahan and her husband John of Squantum. Deborah is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Debbie grew up in South Boston, She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School Class of 1979. She worked as legal secretary for many years. Debbie enjoyed cross stitching, going to the Kennedy Center and participating in art classes and jewelry making. She went to the YMCA for classes. Debbie was proud of her Irish heritage and a strong religious faith, she attended Mass on Sundays. Debbie had a great sense of humor and was always fun to be around. She enjoyed listening to her favorite Motown Music, especially the Tramps. She enjoyed the simple things in life. especially her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Her legacy of joy, creativity, and connection with others will surely be remembered fondly.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, July 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph/s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Deborah may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.