18-Year-Old Quincy Man Arrested For Feb. 15th Murder

An 18-year-old Quincy man has been arrested for the Feb. 15, 2022 murder of Nathan Paul, 17, in the Palmer Road area of Quincy, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Jaivon Harris, 18, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in the Quincy District Court on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy, according to District Attorney Morrissey.

“Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have had this matter under intense investigation during the almost two weeks since the shooting,” Morrissey said. “Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Harris out of the Quincy District Court. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has been assisting in our efforts to locate him. It is not known if he learned of the search causing him to present himself to the Quincy District Court today.”

As of noon, Harris was at the Quincy Police Department Headquarters being processed in for his arraignment.

District Attorney Morrissey said the matter remains under investigation.