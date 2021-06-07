19-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Water At Quincy Beach

By SCOTT JACKSON

A 19-year-old Brockton man died after being pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach in Quincy Point on Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the victim as Elissandro Silva.

Police Chief Paul Keenan said Silva was playing soccer on the beach and chased the ball after it went into the water and he did not resurface.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Sunday as did two civilian divers who happened to be in the area, police said. One of the civilian divers was able to pull Silva from the water.

Silva was rushed to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sunday’s incident was the latest in a series of drownings across Massachusetts in recent weeks.

“I think part of it is because people go in sometimes and they don’t know how to swim, and they go in because they think it’s a shallow area to retrieve a ball or to retrieve something,” Keenan said at a press conference Sunday. “Also, at this time of the year, the weather is really warm, but the water is very, very cold.”

The water temperature at Mound Street Beach was 56 degrees on Sunday, Keenan said.

On May 27, a 39-year-old Quincy man drowned at Houghton’s Pond in Milton while attempting to retrieve a soccer ball that had gone into the water.

On Friday, Worcester police officer Emanuel Familia died while trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy, who also drowned, from a local pond.

On Saturday, a 68-year-old Bridgewater man drowned at a Plymouth pond.