$2 Million Awarded To City For Seawalls Damaged During March 2018 Storms

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Edward J. Markey (D-MA), along with Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA-08), announce the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded the City of Quincy just over $2 million to fortify the seawall at Adam’s Shore and Houghs Neck, which was damaged during the March 2018 Nor’easters.

“This long-overdue FEMA funding is terrific news and will make a big difference for Quincy as it works to rebuild its seawall, and for other South Shore communities that are still recovering from storm damage,” Warren said. “I’ll keep working with the congressional delegation and local officials to ensure the federal government supports our cities and towns as they mitigate and respond to natural disasters.”

“It’s been two years since the City of Quincy’s Adam Shore and Houghs Neck neighborhoods were devastated by strong coastal storms and flooding,” Markey said. “This FEMA funding to repair the seawall damage accrued during those storms has been a long time coming, but it will have a positive and immediate impact on the residents of this diverse coastal community. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Congressional delegation, state officials, and Mayor Koch to ensure that Quincy, and all of our Commonwealth’s communities, have the resources they need to mitigate the impacts of our changing climate.”

“While we continue to work with FEMA to process Massachusetts’ request for ventilators and PPE, I am pleased to see the City of Quincy receive this $2 million in critical funding to help safeguard the Adams Shore and Hough’s Neck neighborhoods and repair its seawall,” Lynch said. “I will continue to work with Mayor Koch, Governor Baker and Senators Warren and Markey to protect our coastal communities. ”

“This seawall project is absolutely vital to our coastal resiliency efforts, providing a substantial new layer of protection to our neighborhoods most affected by rising sea levels,” said Mayor Thomas Koch. “I am deeply grateful for the work of Senator Warren, Senator Markey, Congressman Lynch and their teams to make this grant a reality.”

“Upgrading our coastal defenses has been a priority since the 2017 storms,” said state Rep. Tackey Chan. “Working together with Senators Markey and Warren, Congressman Lynch, Mayor Koch and (Ward 1) Councillor (David) McCarthy, we were successful in advocating for funding. The FEMA grant will greatly advance the much needed rebuilds of the seawalls in these neighborhoods”

In March 2018, the Massachusetts congressional delegation wrote to FEMA to request assistance with the state’s assessment and recovery processes following the damage caused by the storms.