2 Million Residents Fully Vaccinated By Week’s End, Baker Says

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said he anticipates the number of Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will eclipse 2 million by the end of the week, with all residents ages 16 and up eligible to get their shots starting April 19.

Speaking at a press conference in Worcester, Baker said 4.5 million total doses of the COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Massachusetts, and 53 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot.

More than 1.7 million residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday, the governor said, meaning they have received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I fully expect that at some point later this week…we will pass 2 million people in Massachusetts fully vaccinated,” he said.

Baker said the number of doses Massachusetts can administer going forward depends on many shots the federal government sends the state.

“We have the infrastructure to administer a lot more vaccine than we have actually got. Unfortunately, we have been told by the federal government, that shipments, especially with respect to the J&J vaccine, will be much lower this week after we received a one-time increase last week.

“We continue to hope that the federal government’s increases with regard to vaccine supply generally and especially with respect to J&J get resolved and that the supply numbers – not just here in Massachusetts, but around the rest of the country – get to the point where they can actually meet demand. When they do, we will quickly be able to get those doses into people’s arms.”

Massachusetts received 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The state will be getting 12,000 J&J doses this week and 4,000 next week, Baker said, and he is waiting to hear from the federal government about shipments after that point. The governor said a manufacturing error at a Baltimore plant, which led to 15 million doses being discarded, was to blame for the drop off in J&J vaccine being sent to the state.

Baker said he would prefer the shipments of the J&J vaccine be consistent from week to week.

“If the number is going to be 40,000 a week or 30,000 a week or 60,000 a week – whatever the number is going to be, just stay there,” he said. “The thing we would really like to see is the same sort of predictability and visibility into the J&J vaccine that we have had into Moderna and Pfizer.”

Despite the hiccups with supply, Baker said residents should be confident in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“About 120,000 people in Massachusetts have gotten the J&J vaccine and overall, outside of the occasional issues you have for some people with respect to how they would have responded to any vaccine, the feedback on it has been very good,” Baker said.

“I’m not worried about J&J.”

All Bay State residents over the age of 55 are now eligible to get the vaccine, as are those with one or more qualifying health condition and certain essential workers. All residents ages 16 and up 16 will be eligible to get their shots starting April 19, though only the Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for use in 16- and 17-year-olds.

“Getting open to everybody by April 19 is pretty consistent with what we said back in December about when we thought we would be there,” Baker said.

“I have said several times that supply will be an issue, but I do believe that if the supply is there, by the time we get to Memorial Day a significant number of people in Massachusetts will have been vaccinated.”

All residents can preregister for an appointment at mass.gov/covidvaccine, regardless of when they are eligible to book an appointment. Preregistration is currently available for the state’s seven mass vaccination sites – including Boston’s Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis – and a pair of regional collaboratives, one in Marshfield and the other in Amherst/Northampton. Additional locations could be added to the preregistration system in the coming weeks.

Appointments for other locations can also be booked online through the state website and the site has a complete list of occupations now eligible for the vaccine and the list of qualifying medical conditions. Residents without internet access can call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts to schedule an appointment.

Residents can also book appointments directly through the websites for pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.