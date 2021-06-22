20 Candidates Have Pulled Nomination Papers

By SCOTT JACKSON

With just over a month left to qualify for the ballot, 20 residents have pulled papers to run for office in Quincy’s fall municipal election.

Preliminary elections would be required in the race for Ward 2 seat on the City Council and the School Committee if all candidates who have taken out nomination papers do qualify.

Three candidates have pulled papers in the race for the Ward 2 seat on the council: incumbent Anthony Andronico of Endicott Street as well as challengers Steven Perdios of Ruggles Street and Jorgette Theophilis of Norman Road. Andronico was appointed to the seat in January following the resignation of longtime councillor Brad Croall. Croall was first elected in 2011, when he defeated Perdios by 56 votes.

Another race is possible for the three at large spots on the council. All three incumbent at-large councillors – Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road, Nina Liang of Grand View Avenue, and Anne Mahoney of Ferriter Street – have pulled papers to seek reelection.

William Burke of Rice Road has taken out papers to seen an at-large seat on the council. Burke ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2018 and had run for Congress two years prior.

John Rodophele of Grenwold Road had previously pulled papers to run for an at-large seat as well but has since decided to run for the Ward 5 seat on the council. Rodophele ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 5 seat in 2017 and ran for School Committee twice before that.

Incumbent Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno Street is seeking to run for reelection.

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road, Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci of Cross Street and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road have taken out nomination papers to run for reelection. No challengers had emerged in those races as of Tuesday morning.

In the race for School Committee, all three incumbents whose seats are being contested this year – Douglas Gutro of Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of Highland Avenue and Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street – along with challengers Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of Hatherly Road, John McDonald of Quincy Shore Drive, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street, and Liz Speakman of Merrymount Road. Perdios and Schaaf have both collected the requisite signatures to qualify for the ballot, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

Courtney Perdios was appointed to the committee in February, filling the remainder of Andronico’s term. O’Donnell, Schaaf and Speakman were also nominated for the seat during the joint convention.

Courtney and Steven Perdios are married, and this is believed to be the first time a wife and husband have both sought municipal office in the same election in city history.

There is no mayoral election this year. Mayor Thomas Koch was reelected to a four-year term in 2019.

The deadline to return nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 27 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.

If needed, a preliminary election would be held on Sept. 14. A preliminary election would be required if more than two candidates run for one ward council seat, or if more than six ran for either councillor at-large or the school board.

The final election is slated for Nov. 2.