No Preliminary City Election; Contested Races For Mayor, School Committee And 3 Ward Seats In November

By SCOTT JACKSON

Twenty Quincy residents returned their nomination papers for the fall election ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, setting up races in November for mayor, three seats on the City Council and three on the School Committee. There will not, however, be a preliminary election in August.

Headlining the November ballot will be the race for mayor. Incumbent Thomas Koch of Newbury Avenue and challenger Anne Mahoney of Ferriter Street, a sitting at-large councillor, both qualified for the ballot.

The November election will also include races for the City Council seats in Wards 2, 4 and 6.

In Ward 2, incumbent Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street and challenger Richard Ash of Richard Ash of Mound Street both made the ballot.

In Ward 4, incumbent James Devine of Cross Street and challenger Matthew Lyons of Centre Street qualified for the ballot.

In Ward 6, incumbent William Harris of Ashworth Road and challenger Deborah Riley of Landgrane Street secured sports on the ballot.

Incumbent Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road and Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road will both be unopposed in the fall. In Ward 5, meanwhile, incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. opted not to seek reelection and, in the race to succeed him, only Daniel Minton, a Sims Road resident and retired Quincy police lieutenant, made the ballot.

In the race for the three at-large seats on the City Council, incumbents Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road and Nina Liang of Grand View Avenue both made the ballot as did first-time candidate Scott Campbell of Rockland Street.

Six residents qualified for the ballot in the School Committee contest. They include all three incumbents whose seats are up for grabs this year – Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace – as well as challengers Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street and Vincent Tran of East Elm Avenue.