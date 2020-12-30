20,000 Vaccinations Eyed This Week At Bay State Nursing Homes

By SCOTT JACKSON

Some 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations will take place at nursing homes across Massachusetts this week, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

Vaccinations began for the residents and staff at Massachusetts nursing homes on Monday. Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have partnered with the state and federal government to provide vaccinations within the nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Baker said the pharmacies hope to vaccinate all the consenting residents and employees at a long-term care facility within a single day. CVS and Walgreens will provide vaccination clinics at 50 such locations this week, the governor said, and 20,000 individuals are expected to receive the vaccine at those clinics.

“Clinics will continue to be launched to distribute about 219,000 doses of the vaccine to all long-term care facilities over the next month,” Baker said.

Coronavirus vaccinations began Dec. 14 in Massachusetts with frontline health care workers first in line to get their shots. Baker said a more than 75,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered through Tuesday.

Both COVID-19 vaccines cleared for use by the Food and Drug Administration – one manufactured by Pfizer and the other by Moderna – require two doses administered about a month apart.

Baker said the state has received 86,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 146,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. CVS and Walgreens have received an additional 68,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer to the residents and employees of long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.

The rollout of the vaccines should be seen as a positive sign as the calendar turns over to 2021, Baker said.

“The progress in this respect shows that while it is lumpy and bumpy, which we said it would be, it is moving forward, and it speaks well to what is ahead with respect to 2021,” he said.

The governor cautioned, however, that residents need to stay vigilant to stop the spread by social distancing, wearing masks and practicing proper hygiene.

Baker said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should both work against a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19. The new variant of the virus was first reported in the United Kingdom and Colorado’s governor confirmed the first case of it in the United States on Tuesday.

“The primary issue is not the strength of the new strain, it’s the contagiousness,” Baker said, reiterating the need to follow measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“The rules of the game that we have talked about generally would apply new contagion or not.”

During his press conference, Baker also pushed back against the suggestion that the federal government had dropped the ball when it comes to vaccine distribution.

“This is the largest rollout of a vaccination program in U.S. history and it cannot happen fast enough. That said, we were expected to get about 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year and we are going to get about 300,000 doses by the end of the calendar year,” he said, adding that there were no changes to the state’s timeline to vaccinate residents through the spring.

The next group eligible for vaccinations are first responders, including firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel. Baker said he would provide further details on how those individuals would receive the vaccine next week.

At one point during his opening remarks, Baker pounded his lectern with both hands as he welcomed the end of 2020. He later told reporters the past year has been among the worst in the history of the Bay State.

“I can’t speak to whether this is the worst year on record, but based on the way I believe this virus has upended and disrupted a lot of what most people consider to be most precious here in Massachusetts and in other places around the world it certainly has got to be one of the worst ever,” Baker said.

The nature of COVID-19 created a near perfect storm, Baker said.

“If you wanted to put together a virus that was destructive physically, emotionally and spiritually as it could possibly be, it would look like COVID-19,” he stated.

“It would asymptomatic for a lot of people so that they could spread it to others without knowing they were doing it and at the same time convince a whole bunch of people that it’s really not that bad. At the same time, it would be an absolute murderous infection for many other people who were at the other end of the spectrum.”

Some 350,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts and the virus has killed 12,000 residents, Baker noted. Beyond that, he lamented the effect it is has had on day-to-day life in the state, making it difficult to celebrate birthdays and weddings or to mourn the death of a loved one, as well as its impact on numerous businesses like restaurants and retailers.

“When I think about this, what I often think about more often than not is just how insidious and destructive COVID has been in so many ways – both to people’s physical health but also to their state of mind and to so many of the things that are important in a period of high anxiety and stress,” Baker said.