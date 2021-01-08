201 Apartments Proposed In Quincy Center

By SCOTT JACKSON

A Quincy-based developer plans to build 201 new apartments on Hancock Street in Quincy Center as part of a project that would also see the Masonic Temple converted into a restaurant.

FoxRock Properties was set to go before the Planning Board Wednesday, Jan. 13, to seek permission to undertake the project at 1170 and 1200 Hancock Street, two parcels it owns separated by Russell Park. The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and is being conducted via Zoom. The meeting ID is 884 0306 9243 and the phone number for those who wish to call in is 646-558-8656.

The developer would restore the two-story main entrance to the Masonic Temple building – the rear portion of which was gutted by a four-alarm fire in 2013 – and create a six-story addition in the rear. The existing part of the building would be house an upscale restaurant, FoxRock says, and 66 apartments would be located in the new edition.

The Citizens Bank building at 1200 Hancock Street would be razed and, in its place, FoxRock plans to build a six-story building with 135 apartments and 3,700 square feet of retail space.

FoxRock’s plan includes 234 parking spaces, including surface spots on the property at 1170 Hancock St. and garage spaces at 1200 Hancock St.

The proposal, FoxRock says, “will anchor the northern end of the Square, activating the street front and expanding upon Quincy’s renaissance, while landscaping and lighting improvements will create a safer, more attractive space for both pedestrians and drivers.”

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy, whose district includes both sites, hosted a community meeting on the proposal in December. McCarthy said the project got a favorable reception from neighbors.

“I think most of the neighbors were pretty receptive. They understand we’re really replacing two buildings with two buildings,” McCarthy said.

“They are going to be a little bit higher, but the Citizens Bank building needs it. It needs to get renovated, knocked down, whatever you want to call it, and have a new structure go up that won’t be overwhelming. Same thing with the Masonic.”

McCarthy said one concern residents raised during the meeting was parking on Russell Park. He suggested a residential parking problem could help alleviate those concerns.

“Concerns over parking always come up and concerns over parking on Russell Park came up,” McCarthy said. “One of the things I’m going to institute is a stringent and enforced resident-parking on Russell Park.”

He added that infrastructure improvements to the intersection of Russell Park and Hancock Street, such as the installation of a raised crosswalk, could help calm traffic.

“We think if we do some infrastructure work up at the top, have one of those elevated crosswalks, we can slow it down a bit,” McCarthy said.

In addition, the MBTA plans to relocate the busway at the Quincy Center station from Hancock Street to Burgin Parkway when the station is renovated. That would help alleviate traffic at the Russell Park and Hancock Street intersection, McCarthy said.

“With the buses eventually going to be on the back side of the MBTA, we will be able to quiet that intersection down somewhat,” he said.

Other improvements could also be made to the five-way intersection where Hancock Street, Adams Street, Dimmock Street and Whitney Road meet.

“This will also help us look at the Dimmock Street intersection at the top of Whitney,” McCarthy said. “That is a tough intersection and we’re going to take a look at that too as we’re trying to work this all in. We’re going to look at that again too to see what we can do to try and move it along.”

The traffic flow on Huntley Road will also be looked at as part of the proposal.

“I know some folks on Huntley are concerned too with the way traffic is going to flow because there is some chaos in the morning with pick up and drop off at the high school,” McCarthy said.

“Right now, they drop off and go up Huntley in the morning. They might have to go into the parking lot, drop off and go out by the tennis courts, because they won’t be able to get up Huntley, I think, when they start construction.”

The councillor said he would like to see an Italian restaurant move into the Masonic Temple site.

“I’m going to try to lobby for an Italian restaurant there,” he said, noting that several popular Italian restaurants in the city, including Alfredo’s and the Villa Rosa, have closed in recent years.

“I’d love to see them have a beautiful Italian restaurant at the Masonic temple. I think it would be a good idea. I like the idea of restoring the front of it, it has some character, people might be drawn to come into Quincy and go out to dinner.

“I’m hoping they come up with something nice. I think that will be a nice idea up there and help that area in regards to getting that eyesore at the back of the Masonic Temple cleaned up and really, really bring some life to that Citizens Bank building, which will be totally taken down.”

FoxRock, he added, wants to work with residents to identify what kind of retailers could move into 1200 Hancock St.

“We’ve had numerous conversations and they are open to suggestions from the neighbors,” McCarthy said. “I want to make sure I keep saying that if the neighbors want to make a suggestion on who FoxRock might get in for retail.”