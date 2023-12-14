2024 Start Eyed For Ross Lot Redevelopment

By SCOTT JACKSON

The developer behind a proposed mixed-use project that would bring up to 325 residential units and 20,000 square feet of retail space, including a specialty grocer, to the former Ross Lot in Quincy Center hopes to begin construction before next summer.

The City Council’s ordinance committee on Wednesday met to review a proposed land disposition agreement (LDA) between the city and Atlantic Development of Hingham, which help set the stage for the redevelopment. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the LDA at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, in the Great Hall of the McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall), 1305 Hancock St. The council is expected to vote on the agreement later that evening.

The proposed LDA would allow the city to sell a 66,244-square-foot parcel of land, including a portion of the former Ross Lot as well as a section of Parkingway that is to be discontinued, to the developer for $7.3 million. The agreement would also give the developer easements for ground-level parking on 55,838 square feet of city-owned land, including the parcel at 119 Parkingway, currently home to IHOP and Health Express.

James Fatseas, the city’s planning director, on Wednesday said the LDA is the second step in a three-step process to clear the way for the redevelopment of the site. The first step was land assemblage, he said, including the eminent domain taking of 119 Parkingway for $9.45 million in November. The third step will be the City Council review of a financial package to pay for construction of a new 800-car municipal garage that will be located at 119 Parkingway; Fatseas said that package will be submitted to the council in early 2024.

The mixed-use development would also be subject to review by the Planning Board.

DJ MacKinnon, the president of Atlantic Development, said the site his company plans to redevelop is a great location.

“We find this proposal, this site, from our standpoint to be a great location in the city,” he said Wednesday.

“We are at the point where we can advance our proposal, which we feel meets many of the city’s needs. We’re proposing a mixed-use development with specialty grocery at ground level along with other retail, a housing component and a city parking garage. In addition to that, now is the opportunity for the city for us to pay significant real estate taxes and provide that revenue to the city.”

The 20,000 square feet of retail space along General McConville Way and Hannon Parkway would include a 14,435-square-foot specialty grocery store, a 3,000-square-foot bank and a 2,500-square-foot restaurant. Six stories of residential units would be located above the ground-level retail spaces.

The municipal parking garage would be located behind the development on what is now 119 Parkingway. According to the land disposition agreement, the developer would be responsible for designing and constructing the garage. The city would pay the costs associated with the design and construction of the garage, following a guaranteed maximum price contract. A similar process was used to construct the municipally owned Kilroy Square Garage on the former Hancock Lot; the developer of the adjacent Chestnut Place was responsible for building that garage.

The city and developer would enter into a lease agreement for the garage that would allow the developer to use spaces within the structure. Based on his company’s experience with The Abby – the mixed-use development at the North Quincy MBTA station – MacKinnon said the residential development on the Ross Lot would likely need 300 spaces for the 325 residential units.

Parking for the grocery store and other retail uses would be provided in a surface-level lot at 119 Parkingway. The surface lot would have capacity for roughly 130 vehicles.

MacKinnon told city councillors he hopes to begin construction on site before the summer of 2024. The grocery store would be able to open 12 to 18 months later, he said, followed by the residential components of the project.

Chris Walker, the chief of staff to Mayor Thomas Koch, said city officials are still working through the financial package that will be submitted to councillors next year to pay for the garage’s construction. The 715-car Kilroy Square Garage cost $46 million to build, he noted.