Ying Fung Chan, 92, passed away at Quincy Health and Rehabilitation Center on December 30, 2019.

Devoted husband of the late Chu Yung (Tse) Chan. Beloved father of Patrick Chan and wife Teresa of California, the late Amy Chan and husband King Chin of New York, Cathy Leung of Vancouver, Connie Chan of Hong Kong and Tony Chan and wife Dora of Wellesley. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Ernest Chan and wife Mae, Eric Chan, Kent Chin, Douglas Chin, Stephanie Leung and husband Dennis Ha, Jana Chan, Grace Chan, Ivan Chan and great-grandchildren Elsie Chan and Eli Chan.

Ying Fung was born in China and immigrated to Hong Kong before coming to the United States with his wife. He was also a proud and active member of the Gee How Oak Tin Association of New England and will be fondly remembered in the Boston Chinatown community.

A private service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Hamel- Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts.