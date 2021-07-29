21 Candidates Qualify For Quincy Election

By SCOTT JACKSON

Twenty-one residents have qualified for the ballot in this fall’s municipal election, which will feature four contested City Council races and a race for three seats on the School Committee.

There will be a preliminary election in the School Committee race next month.

Would-be candidates had until the end of the business day on July 27 to return nomination papers, including the signatures of 50 registered voters, to the Board of Registrars of Voters. Those running for the six ward seats on the City Council needed to collect all those signatures from voters within their ward.

Five people qualified for the ballot in the race for the three at-large seats on the council.

All three incumbents – Noel DiBona of 70 Chickatabot Road, Nina Liang of 100 Grand View Avenue 8A, and Anne Mahoney of 12 Ferriter Street – are running for reelection. DiBona and Liang are both seeking their fourth two-year term and Mahoney is seeking her third. DiBona and Mahoney previously served on the School Committee.

Joining them on the ballot are Michael Bellotti of 33 Bayberry Road and William Burke of 28 Rice Road. Bellotti is currently the Norfolk County treasurer and was formerly the county sheriff and a state representative. Burke ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 2018 and had run for Congress two years prior.

A sixth candidate, John Rodophele of 62 Grenwold Rd., pulled papers to seek an at-large seat but did not return them.

There will also be races for three of the six ward seats on the council.

In Ward 1, incumbent David McCarthy of 48 Whitney Road will face off against Joseph Murphy of 18 Macy Street. McCarthy, who formerly served on the School Committee, is seeking his third term on the council. This will be the third time McCarthy and Murphy have run against each other.

In Ward 2, incumbent Anthony Andronico of 46 Endicott Street and Steven Perdios of 86 Ruggles Street both qualified for the ballot. Andronico, who had been serving on the School Committee, was appointed to the Ward 2 seat in January following the resignation of longtime councillor Brad Croall. Croall was first elected in 2011, when he defeated Perdios for an open seat.

A third resident, Jorgette Theophilis of 4 Norman Road, returned her nomination papers but was five signatures short of the requisite 50. A preliminary election in would have been required in the Ward 2 race if she had qualified for the ballot,

In Ward 5, incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. of 298 Fenno Street and challenger Stephen Christo of 42 Standish Avenue both qualified for the ballot. Phelan is seeking his second consecutive term; he previously represented Ward 5 on the council from 1988 to 1996. Christo had run against Phelan for an open seat in 2019.

The remaining incumbent councillors – Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of 93 Forbes Hill Road, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci of 16 Cross Street and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of 74 Ashworth Road – qualified for the ballot and will be unopposed in the fall. Cain and Harris are seeking their fourth terms and Palmucci his seventh.

Seven candidates qualified for the ballot in the School Committee race, which means a preliminary election will take place on Sept. 14 to whittle the field of candidates down to six, barring any withdrawals.

All three committee members whose terms expire at the end of the year have qualified for the ballot: Douglas Gutro of 85 Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of 354 Highland Avenue and Courtney Perdios of 86 Ruggles Street. Gutro, who previously served on the City Council, is concluding his first four-year term on the committee; Lebo has served ten years on the board; and Perdios was appointed to the seat in February to fill out the remainder of Andronico’s term after he joined the council. Perdios had finished in fourth place in the 2019 school board election.

Joining them on the ballot are challengers Tina Cahill of 51 Grenwold Road, Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of 6 Hatherly Road, Liberty Schaaf of 28 Howe Street and Liz Speakman of 129 Merrymount Road. O’Donnell, Schaaf and Speakman were also nominated for the open seat Perdios filled during the February joint convention.

An eighth candidate, John McDonald of 241 Quincy Shore Drive, took out nomination papers but did not return them.

Candidates for both City Council and School Committee have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 to submit certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, to the clerk’s office. The deadline for objections and withdrawals is 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Ballot position for the preliminary will be determined by drawing on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary is 8 p.m. on Aug. 25. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the preliminary is Sept. 8 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Sept. 13.

The cut off to register to vote ahead of the final election is 8 p.m. on Oct. 13. The deadline to request to vote by mail in the final election is Oct. 27 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Nov. 1.