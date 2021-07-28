21 Candidates Seen On Ballot For Fall Election; Preliminary For School Committee; Bellotti Making Bid For At-Large Seat

By SCOTT JACKSON

At least 18 candidates have qualified for the ballot in the fall municipal election after collecting the required number of signatures ahead the Tuesday evening deadline to do so, setting up a preliminary race for School Committee in September. Three others returned nomination papers ahead of the cut off and are expected to qualify for the ballot once the certification process is complete, including a well-known candidate making a last minute entry into the race for city councillor at-large.

Would-be candidates had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to return nomination papers signed by at least 50 registered voters. Those seeking to run for one of the six ward seats on the City Council must collect all those signatures from voters within that ward.

Seven candidates for School Committee had their signatures certified as of Tuesday evening, which means a preliminary election will take place Sept. 14 to whittle the field of candidates down to six, barring any withdrawals.

All three committee members whose terms expire at the end of the year have qualified for the ballot: Douglas Gutro of Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of Highland Avenue and Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street.

Joining them on the ballot are challengers Tina Cahill of Grenwold Road, Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of Hatherly Road, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street and Liz Speakman of Merrymount Road.

An eighth candidate, John McDonald of Quincy Shore Drive, took out nomination papers but did not return them.

In the race for the three at-large seats on the City Council, Michael Bellotti, currently the Norfolk County treasurer and a Bayberry Road resident, took out nomination papers early Tuesday afternoon and returned them before the deadline to do so. His signatures were awaiting certification as The Sun went to press for the week.

Bellotti served six years in the state House of Representatives followed by 20 years as the sheriff of Norfolk County, a position he left in 2018 to become interim president of Quincy College. He led the municipally owned school for a year and was elected county treasurer last November.

Three other candidates already qualified for the ballot in the at-large race, incumbents Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road and Anne Mahoney of Ferriter Street as well as challenger William Burke of Rice Road.

The third incumbent at-large councillor, Nina Liang of Grand View Avenue, returned her papers Tuesday afternoon and her signatures were awaiting certification.

Bellotti and Liang are both expected to qualify for the ballot once the certification process is complete later Wednesday, according to city election officials.

A sixth candidate, John Rodophele of Grenwold Road, had pulled papers to run at-large but did not return them.

There will be up to three other City Council races on the ballot this fall.

In Ward 1, incumbent David McCarthy of Whitney Road has qualified for the ballot. Challenger Joseph Murphy of Macy Street returned his papers Tuesday and was expected to have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

In Ward 2, incumbent Anthony Andronico of Endicott Street and challenger Steven Perdios of Ruggles Street both qualified for the ballot.

A third candidate, Jorgette Theophilis of Norman Road, returned her nomination papers but was five signatures short of the requisite 50. Had she qualified for the ballot, a preliminary election in the Ward 2 race would have been held on Sept. 14.

In Ward 5, incumbent Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno Street and challenger Stephen Christo of Standish Avenue both qualified for the ballot

The remaining incumbent councillors – Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci of Cross Street and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road – qualified for the ballot and will be unopposed in the fall.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 to submit certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, to the clerk’s office. The deadline for objections and withdrawals is 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. Ballot position for the preliminary would be determined by drawing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.

The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary is 8 p.m. on Aug. 25. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot ahead of the preliminary is Sept. 8 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Sept. 13.

The cut off to register to vote ahead of the final election is 8 p.m. on Oct. 13. The deadline to request to vote by mail in the final election is Oct. 27 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Nov. 1.