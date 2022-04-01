$25,000 Earmarked In State Budget For Ward 2 Civic Association

The Ward 2 Civic Association has been included in the FY22 state budget, with $25,000 earmarked, thanks to Speaker Ron Mariano and the state delegation.

“The time has come to let the state know how this money will be spent,” said attorney Richard Ash, president of the association. “Some Fore River Field and beach improvements are priority, and also reaching out to Clifford Marshall and Point Webster (schools). While the money is not hard to spend, we do want to check in with the neighborhood,” Ash added.

The W2CA is welcoming any recommendations until Monday, April 11 at 5 p.m. Reach out on Facebook, email ward2civicassociation@gmail.com, or call 617-201-6405.