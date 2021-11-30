25th Annual Salvation Army Community Leader Kettle Dec. 1, Dec. 8 At Hancock-Adams Common

The 25th annual Community Leader Kettle to benefit The Salvation Army Quincy Corps will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 8 near Quincy City Hall, 1305 Hancock St., Quincy Center.

The kettle will be set up in the Hancock-Adams Common near the John Adams Statue.

Kettle hours both days are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last hour shift will start at 3 p.m.

More than 40 civic and city leaders are volunteering their time to ring the bell at the community leader kettle. The kettle to benefit The Salvation Army was established in 1997 – 25 years ago – by the late Henry W. Bosworth, Jr., founder and longtime publisher of The Quincy Sun.

Mr. Bosworth, who coordinated the kettle for many years, passed away in February 2009. He was a longtime member of the Quincy Salvation Army Advisory Board. For the last 13 years, Mr. Bosworth’s son – Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth – has coordinated the community leader kettle. Robert Bosworth has also served as a member of The Quincy Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Over the past 24 years, the kettle has raised more than $110,000. Last year’s kettle raised $4,300 bringing the 24-year total to $113,416. That amount also includes several “Christmas In July” kettle standouts held in Quincy Center during some summer months that also supported the Quincy Salvation Army and its mission of helping the needy during the holiday season and year-round. The July kettles raised $9,249.

Capt. Adam Boynton, corps officer of The Salvation Army on Baxter Street in Quincy, said the Red Christmas Kettle campaign continues to be the strongest form of fundraising for the Salvation Army in Quincy. Donations are used year round to support the less fortunate. This year’s kettle campaign goal is $120,000.

“As we continue to deal with the effects and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to see more people in need asking for our help with food, utilities and rent,” Boynton said.

“Please consider donating as you pass a Red Kettle, located at Walmart, Star Market, Shaw’s, Hobby Lobby, South Shore Plaza and Stop and Shop. Think about it: if even half of the residents of Quincy gave $5 we would exceed our goal.”

Here is the line-up of volunteers manning the Community Leader kettle:

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

9 a.m. – Mayor Thomas Koch and Auto Dealer Dan Quirk.

10.m. – School Committee Member Frank Santoro, Don Uvanitte, Eastern Insurance and Quincy Salvation Army Advisory Board; City Clerk Nicole Crispo and Norfolk County Commissioner Joe Shea.

11 a.m. – School Committee Member Emily Lebo and Ed and Joan Keohane, Salvation Army Advsiory Board.

Noon – School Committee Member-Elect Tina Cahill; Tim Cahill, president, Quincy Chamber of Commerce and School Committee Member Paul Bregoli.

1 p.m. – State Rep. Tackey Chan, QATV Executive Director Jonathan Caliri and School Committee member Kathryn Hubley.

2 p.m. Quincy Veterans Council Commander Daniel Tinney (2022), QVC Past Commander Robert LaFleur and Christine Cugini, administrative secretary Quincy Veterans Services.

3 p.m. Quincy Veterans Council Commander Charles Hurd (2021), QVC Senior Vice Commander Steve Dunlea and Councillor at-Large Noel DiBona.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

9 a.m. – Ward 5 Councillor Chuck Phelan, Maralin Manning, Salvation Army Advisory Board; and Dr. John Pasciucco, Salvation Army Advisory Board.

10 a.m. – Norfolk County Register of Deeds William O’Donnell, Rep. Bruce Ayers, Quincy Veterans Services Director George Nicholson and Veterans Services Graves Registration Officer George Bouchard.

11 a.m. – Karen Giovanniello and Carol Lowd, Quincy Lions Club and Amy Huber, senior vice president, NorthEast Community Bank.

Noon – Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott; Barbara Clarke, president, Quincy Rotary Club; and Isobel Bertman, Rogers Jewelry and Salvation Army Advisory Board.

1 p.m. – NQHS Principal Keith Ford, QHS Principal Larry Taglieri, Norfolk County Dist. Atty. Mike Morrissey and Norfolk County Treasurer Mike Bellotti.

2 p.m. – Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico, School Committee Member Doug Gutro and Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth.

3 p.m. – Quincy College President Dr. Richard DeCristofaro, Jack Raymer, director of Athletics, Quincy College; and School Committee member Courtney Perdios.