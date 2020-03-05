Joseph T. King, 78, of Kingston, formerly of Quincy, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Husband of the late Linda J (Catarius) King. He is survived by his children Joseph T. King, Jr. and his wife Heather of Marshfield, and Donna Furse and her husband Phil of Manchester by the Sea. Brother of the late Ted and Michael King, Virginia Bunzel, Natalie O’Connor, and Shelia King. Grandfather of Ian, and Olivia King, and Kellen, Alex, Shea, and Cade Furse. Also survived by brother and sister in law Frank and Jennifer Catarius, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was retired after 30 years working for Verizon. Joe enjoyed many activities throughout his life including, basketball, bowling and golfing. He enjoyed watching college basketball and looked forward to “March Madness” every year. Always a kid at heart, he enjoyed many visits to Disney world with his family.

Joe spent much of his retirement volunteering with the Calvary Chapel prison ministries as well as bible studies. He enjoyed going to the movies, visiting local fairs and special trips to Wolf Hollow. He had a love of history, and classic westerns.

Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Friday March 6 4-8 pm.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday in the Calvary Chapel, 175 Market St., Rockland at 1 pm. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 1208 VFW Pkwy #301, West Roxbury, MA 02132 or the Special Olympics, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752.