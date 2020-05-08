27 COVID-19 Cases At Quincy Walmart

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Walmart store in Quincy remained closed on Friday as employees continue to undergo testing for COVID-19.

The company voluntarily agreed to close its Quincy store, located on Falls Boulevard, Monday afternoon after 11 employees tested positive for the virus, including one who died. City Health Commissioner Ruth Jones at the time said the store would be able to re-open once all its employees were tested and enough tests came back negative that the store could be properly staffed.

Jones on Friday said 16 more Walmart workers have tested positive, raising the total to 27. Her department is still awaiting test results from some of the store’s roughly 200 employees before she determines if it will be able to re-open.

“We are still getting lab results in from employees,” Jones said.

Her staff will also have to perform another full inspection of the building before Walmart receives permission to re-open, Jones added.

Walmart plans to deep clean the building before re-opening, Jones said, and there will be protocols in place to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

“They have a whole protocol list to make sure guidelines will be met,” she said. “We will be watching it closely.”

In addition, Jones said the store could have to reduce the number of customers allowed inside at a given time, depending on how many employees are available to work.