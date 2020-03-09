Ann L. Clasby, 95

Ann L. (Connolly) Clasby, born March 5, 1924, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 3, 2020. Ann was 95 years old.

She was the daughter of the late Ellen and John Connolly from South Boston, originally from Roscommon, Ireland. She was the last surviving Connolly sibling of eight children: Edward, John, Thomas, James, Helen, Marjorie and Mildred. She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph Clasby, deputy fire chief and assistant commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. They would have been married for 70 years. They shared a wonderful life together. Ann was also the lifelong best friend of the late Dotty Mulkern.

Ann graduated from Boston Public Schools. She worked as an office manager in a variety of settings including the assistant to the mayor of Quincy. Ann was also on staff with FEMA alongside her husband. Together they traveled to many natural disaster sites all over the country to assist victims.

Ann was well known for her quick wit, sharp mind, and cut throat Yankee swap strategies each Christmas when she would outsmart her nieces and nephews for the best gift.

Ann was a past member of the Wollaston Mothers Club, Squantum Yacht Club and Marina Bay Coffee Club. She will be missed by all her friends, neighbors and relatives. She will always be thought of as spirited and full of life.

She is survived by her three children: Michael Clasby of Arizona (Ann), Karen Clasby of Quincy and Kristine Clasby of Braintree. She is also the devoted proud grandmother of two grandchildren: David Gamsby of Quincy and Nell Clasby of Braintree.

Visiting hours in the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Sunday March 8 from 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., QUINCY, Monday morning at 10:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited.

Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, CANTON.

In lieu of all flowers and donations, please just be kind to each other and spend time with your good friends and family. Life is precious. Better yet, have a good laugh and remember Ann with joy.