27th Annual Salvation Army Community Leader Kettle Nov. 21, Nov. 30

The 27th annual Community Leader Kettle to benefit The Salvation Army Quincy Corps will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Quincy Center at Hancock-Adams Common near the John Adams Statue.

Kettle hours both days are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last hour shift will start at 3 p.m.

More than 50 civic and city leaders are volunteering their time to ring the bell at the Community Leader Kettle. The kettle to benefit The Salvation Army was established in 1997 by the late Henry W. Bosworth, Jr., founder and longtime publisher of The Quincy Sun.

Mr. Bosworth, who coordinated the kettle for many years, passed away in February 2009. He was a longtime member of the Quincy Salvation Army Advisory Board. For the last 15 years, Mr. Bosworth’s son – Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth – has coordinated the Community Leader Kettle. Robert Bosworth serves as a member of The Quincy Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Over the past 26 years, the kettle has raised more than $132,000. Last year’s kettle raised $10,537 bringing the 26-year total to $132,953.

Money raised by the Community Leader Kettle and other Red Kettles provides holiday assistance to families including toys, gifts, clothing and food, said Capt. Adam Boynton of the Quincy Salvation Army. The funds also assist the needy and less fortunate year-round.

Boynton said this year’s goal is to raise $100,000 during the Red Kettle campaign which runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23.

“With more people in need, we ask for your help,” Boynton said. “With the economic struggles of this past year, and the looming utility price increases, we’ll need even more funds to help meet the need,” Boynton said.

Here is a list of the volunteers ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at the Community Leader Kettle Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hancock-Adams Common.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

9 a.m. – Salvation Army Board Chairperson Don Uvanitte and City Clerk Nicole Crispo.

10 a.m. – School Committeewoman Kathryn Hubley; Officer Gregg Hartnett, president, Quincy Police Patrol Officers Association; Lt. Joseph Lencki, president, Quincy Police Superior Officers Association and Firefighter Tom Bowes, president, Quincy Firefighters Local 792.

11 a.m. School Committeewoman Emily Lebo; Joan and Ed Keohane, Keohane Funeral Home and Salvation Army Advisory Board; and Isobel Bertman, Rogers Jewelry and Salvation Army Advisory Board.

12 noon – Maralin Manning, Quincy Salvation Army Advisory Board; Dr. John Pasciucco, Salvation Army Advisory Board; School Committeeman Paul Bregoli; House Speaker Rep. Ron Mariano and Rep. Bruce Ayers.

1 p.m. – Sen. John Keenan, State Rep. Tackey Chan, Quincy Chamber of Commerce President Tim Cahill and Ward 4 Councillor James Devine.

2 p.m. – Quincy College President Dr. Richard DeCristofaro; Mike Moynihan, executive director of marketing, Quincy College; Bridget Fong, graphic design specialist, Quincy College.; Scott Pickard, director of Public Relations and Communication, Quincy College; and Attorney Jessica Cherry, Chief of Staff, Quincy College.

3 p.m. – Morgan Gray, Salvation Army Advisory Board; Councillor at-Large Noel DiBona; Quincy School Supt. Kevin Mulvey and Quincy School Asst. Supt. Erin Perkins.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

9 a.m. – Ward 5 Councillor Chuck Phelan, Ward 5 Councillor-Elect Dan Minton, Ward 2 Councillor-elect Richard Ash and Norfolk County Commissioner Joe Shea.

10 a.m. – Dist. Atty. Mike Morrissey, Quincy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson, Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy and Norfolk County Treasurer Michael Bellotti.

11 a.m. – Norfolk County Register of Deeds William O’Donnell; Barbara Clarke, Salvation Army Advisory Board; North Quincy High School Principal Daniel Gilbert and Scott Campbell, Quincy councillor at-large-elect.

Noon – Mayor Thomas Koch and Dan Quirk, CEO, Quirk Auto Dealers.

1 p.m. – QATV Executive Director Jonathan Caliri, Quincy Sun Publisher Robert Bosworth, Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott, Veterans Services Director Christine Cugini, Veterans Services Administrative Secretary Beth Chencharik and Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain.

2 p.m. – Beth Ann Strollo, chief executive officer, Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc.; John Yazwinski, CEO and president, Father Bill’s & MainSpring; and Rick Doane, executive director, Interfaith Social Services.

3 p.m. Friends of Wollaston Beach: Maureen and Michael Mazrimas and Susan McPherson; and School Committee member-elect Courtney Perdios.