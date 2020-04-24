30 More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases in Quincy increased by 30 over the prior day and also reported one new death linked to the pandemic.

The 30 new cases puts the total number of cases in the city at 627 and the death toll now stands at 52. The mayor said 233 of the 627 COVID-19 cases have recovered, an increase of 12 over Wednesday.

“Again, we express our sympathies to those who have been affected by this crisis especially those who have been living in nursing homes and their loved ones have not been able to go visit them,” Koch said in his daily video update. “We continue to keep them in our prayers.”

The state Department of Public Health reported 3,079 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Thursday – the largest single-day increase the state has seen since the outbreak began – bringing the total to 46,023.

The DPH also reported 14,614 new tests on Thursday, nearly twice as many as the previous daily high. A total of 195,076 tests have been performed in the state overall since the start of the outbreak.

An additional 178 deaths were reported on Thursday, increasing the overall death toll in Massachusetts to 2,360, of which 1,316 are linked to long-term care facilities.

The DPH said 3,890 COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized as of Thursday, 87 fewer than the previous day. Of those patients in hospitals, 1,034 were in intensive care units.