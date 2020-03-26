COVID-19 Claims The Lives Of 3 Quincy Residents; Number Of Cases Here Now 43

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of three Quincy residents and the number of cases – including presumptive and confirmed – in the city has increased to 43, according to an update released by the City of Quincy March 26.

One of the new cases in Quincy is reported to be a Quincy firefighter.

Nine residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

The number of cases state-wide stands at 2,417 as of March 26. The state also announced March 26 that 25 people have died from COVID-19 including 10 new deaths – the largest number of deaths in Massachusetts reported in a single day, as the number of tests grew by 3,827 people since March 25.

What You Need to Know:

Governor Charlie Baker has issued an executive order to further extend the closure of all Massachusetts schools and all non emergency child care programs until May 4, 2020.

A temporary emergency order has been issued that prohibits the use of reusable bags until further notice. Retailers will provide bags free of charge during this time.

Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close no later than noon on Tuesday, March 24. The order does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies and many other services deemed essential. For a full list of essential services included in the Governor’s order, please click here.

The Governor also reduced the maximum number of group assemblies to 10 people, down from 25. Additional guidance on that order, can be found here.

A Wollaston Elementary School Grade 5 teacher, who was last in school on March 12, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a letter to Grade 5 parents, Superintendent Richard DeCristofaro asked that children in the class self-isolate in their home until March 26 as a precaution, based on the recommendation from Health Commissioner Ruth Jones.

All day-care facilities except Exempt Emergency Childcare Centers to serve families of first-responders and front-line medical personnel are closed.

City offices are closed to the public. The City will still operate and offices will still be staffed, but residents will be required to conduct business via telephone, the Internet or through the mail. No emergency services will be impacted. For a full list of department phone numbers and contact information, please click here.

All playgrounds in Quincy are closed, but park spaces are open.

Students can pick up “Grab and Go” meals at North Quincy High School, Quincy High, Snug Harbor and Lincoln-Hancock. Meals will be available from 11 AM to noon. Additional details are available on QPS website. To visit the site, please click here.

All restaurants and bars in Quincy are not allowed to serve food or beverages on site.

Any gathering should maintain “social distancing” meaning people stay further six feet away from each other at all times.

All public regulatory boards are postponed until at least April 7.

All public facilities will continue to undergo aggressive environmental cleaning on a daily basis.

Mayor Koch will use $1 million from the City’s Affordable Housing Trust to assist workers in the City’s hospitality industry and maintain their housing during prolonged closures. The full details of the program will be developed in the coming days.

Best Practices

Residents in potentially vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, are advised to stay home.

Many of the things you do to help prevent colds and the flu can help protect you against other respiratory viruses such as Coronavirus: Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you are sick. If you are ill call your healthcare provider for instructions before going to a clinic, office or emergency room.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect against this novel coronavirus infection. It is not recommended that people wear masks when they are in public. Masks can be useful in some settings, such as a clinic waiting room, to prevent someone who has a respiratory illness from spreading it to others. There is no hard evidence that wearing a mask protects the wearer outside of the healthcare setting.

Don’t flush Disinfecting Wipes, Paper Towel or Flushable Wipes down your toilet. They can clog sewer lines and cause plumbing issues in your home.

Need More Information?

Ruth Jones

Health Commissioner

(617) 376-1272

rjones@quincyma.gov

Health Commissioner (617) 376-1272 rjones@quincyma.gov City of Quincy COVID-19 Informational Hotline

(617) 376-1288

(617) 376-1288 Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services

(617) 376-1500