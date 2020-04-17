Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 31 In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in Quincy rose to 31 on Thursday, an increase of 15 over Wednesday.

Mayor Thomas Koch, in a video address to residents, said 10 of the deaths are related to the Quincy Rehab nursing home on McGrath Highway. An additional two deaths were at a second nursing home, Alliance Health at Marina Bay.

“Each of these cases is a person and a face with a family. These difficult circumstances are so hard for people’s loved ones when someone literally dies alone,” Koch said. “We certainly offer our deepest condolences to the families who have lost a loved one.”

Koch on Wednesday said there more than 70 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at Quincy Rehab. The state Department of Public Health had identified the facility as a hot spot and the National Guard was brought in to assist with the entire population of the nursing home. The state is now managing the cluster and an epidemiologist and additional DPH staff have been assigned to the facility. A hotline has been established for family members of the residents of Quincy Rehab; those family members can call 617-660-5399.

Former Quincy First Lady Sandra McCauley died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19. Mrs. McCauley, age 83, was the wife of Francis McCauley, who served four terms as Quincy’s mayor; her obituary is available online here.

“Sandra was not only a great supporter of her husband Frank, who was in public service for a long time, but she also contributed and served many years on the Board of Trustees at the Thomas Crane Public Library,” Koch said Wednesday. “We certainly offer our condolences to Frank and her entire family.”

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Quincy rose to 479 on Thursday, up from 451 the previous day. Of those individuals, 136 have recovered.

The state Department of Public Health said 2,226 new cases were reported in Massachusetts on Thursday, increasing the statewide total to 32,181. The DPH reported 137 new deaths on Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,245.

Koch said residents should continue to practice social distancing to limit the spread of the virus.

“We continue to encourage people to please follow the guidelines with the social distancing because we are in the surge right now trying to flatten the curve. The quicker we do that, the quicker we will eliminate the virus from society,” the mayor said Thursday. “I know this is frustrating. I was talking to some people today and they said this is really getting old. I know it’s frustrating because we want to get on with our lives, but the reality is since we are in the midst of the surge, we must continue to be smart about this.”