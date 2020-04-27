Rosemary F. Davis

Rosemary Frances (Davis) Davis of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday April 22, 2020; she was 93.

Born in Boston, Rosemary was the eldest of six children of the late Michael Joseph “Joe” Davis and Florence (Campbell). A graduate of St. Gregory High School, Rosemary went on to have a long and successful career with the New England Telephone Co. starting out as a long distance and international operator, working her way into a management position. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Rosemary was a strong and independent woman, who had a deep faith in God. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at her RV in New Hampshire and then on the Cape. Rosemary loved to crochet and gifted numerous beautiful afghans and baby blankets. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, shopping and collecting items such as Hummel figurines, Sebastian and Annalee Dolls, Thomas Kinkade paintings and electronic gadgets. The greatest joys in Rosemary’s life came from time spent with her family, and her faithful canine companion Gretchen, who predeceased her.

Rosemary was the beloved wife of the late Forrest M. Davis, and the sister of the late Alice Welch (Thomas), Florence Owens (Edward), Margaret Popsie, Joseph Davis (Delores) and Francis Davis (Roberta). Rosemary is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In light of current circumstances, immediate services will be private, with burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. A memorial Mass in celebration of Rosemary’s life is planned for a future date. An announcement will be published on this website.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosemary’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

